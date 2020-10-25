Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

INTC stock opened at $48.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $204.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.53. Intel has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $69.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. 140166 increased their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.97.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,661.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

