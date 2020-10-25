Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given Sell Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the chip maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $45.00. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target suggests a potential downside of 17.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on INTC. BNP Paribas cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BofA Securities cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays cut Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Charter Equity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $48.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. Intel has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. FMR LLC raised its stake in Intel by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,740,598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197,324 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Intel by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,478,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $863,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774,135 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Intel by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,611,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,921 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Intel by 213.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,776,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $166,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,088 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Intel by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,474,275 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $267,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

