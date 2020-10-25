Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 31.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 66,756 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197,324 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,478,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $863,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774,135 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,611,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,921 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 213.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,776,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $166,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,088 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,474,275 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $267,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,800 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTC opened at $48.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.27 and its 200-day moving average is $55.53. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $204.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BofA Securities lowered shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.97.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

