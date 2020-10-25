Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,855 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,435 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 2.7% of Harrington Investments INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. FAI Wealth Management increased its holdings in Intel by 390.4% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on INTC shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.97.

Intel stock opened at $48.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.27 and its 200 day moving average is $55.53. The company has a market capitalization of $204.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878 in the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.