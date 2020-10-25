Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) Price Target Raised to C$160.00 at TD Securities

Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$155.00 to C$160.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$165.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$140.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$148.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$155.00 to C$151.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$157.82.

TSE:IFC opened at C$143.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$141.87 and its 200-day moving average is C$137.31. Intact Financial Co. has a 52-week low of C$104.81 and a 52-week high of C$157.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.55, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $20.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18.

Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C$2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.94 by C$0.41. The company had revenue of C$2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.77 billion. Equities analysts predict that Intact Financial Co. will post 8.5651741 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Anne Fortin sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.01, for a total transaction of C$78,341.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,040 shares in the company, valued at C$1,013,830.40. Also, Senior Officer Lucie Martel bought 700 shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$141.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,889.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$792,807.24.

About Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

