Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) Price Target Increased to C$168.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$165.00 to C$168.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO)’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $8.43 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$148.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$151.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. CIBC upped their price objective on Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$140.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$155.00 to C$151.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$157.82.

Get Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) alerts:

TSE IFC opened at C$143.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.55, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$141.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$137.31. Intact Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$104.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$157.65.

Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C$2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.94 by C$0.41. The company had revenue of C$2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.77 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intact Financial Co. will post 8.5651741 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$141.27 per share, with a total value of C$98,889.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$792,807.24. Also, Senior Officer Anne Fortin sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.01, for a total value of C$78,341.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,013,830.40.

About Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

Further Reading: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.