Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 28.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,869 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 44,823 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $6,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 22.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 23.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $203,000.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT opened at $62.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.60. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $73.22.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 1.81%. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 5,724 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total transaction of $336,914.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.71, for a total value of $283,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,561,444.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,639 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,437 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Barrington Research started coverage on Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Sidoti started coverage on Insight Enterprises in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Insight Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.63.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

