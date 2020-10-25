Insider Selling: Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) Insider Sells $280,000.00 in Stock

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) insider Scott Darling sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Scott Darling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 2nd, Scott Darling sold 2,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $54,760.00.

On Monday, September 28th, Scott Darling sold 2,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $54,420.00.

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Scott Darling sold 5,333 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $156,843.53.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Scott Darling sold 4,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $110,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Scott Darling sold 1,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $25,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 18th, Scott Darling sold 2,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $35.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -53.71 and a beta of 2.61. Stitch Fix Inc has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $36.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.88.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.26). Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $443.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stitch Fix Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,890,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,005,000 after buying an additional 75,479 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,024,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,015,000 after buying an additional 39,702 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 201.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 21,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.32.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

