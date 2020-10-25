Insider Selling: Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) CEO Sells $502,046.00 in Stock

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 17,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $502,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 715,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,753,536.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $29.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $33.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.58.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.46%. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALLY shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $23.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 129.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after buying an additional 1,015,634 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,023,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,774,000 after purchasing an additional 43,926 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 27.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 528,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,625,000 after purchasing an additional 112,200 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2,563.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $748,000. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

