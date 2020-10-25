Insider Buying: MJ Gleeson plc (GLE.L) (LON:GLE) Insider Purchases 498 Shares of Stock

MJ Gleeson plc (GLE.L) (LON:GLE) insider Leanne Johnson bought 498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 545 ($7.12) per share, for a total transaction of £2,714.10 ($3,545.99).

Shares of LON GLE opened at GBX 556 ($7.26) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $353.03 million and a P/E ratio of 69.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 596.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 657.13. MJ Gleeson plc has a 52-week low of GBX 512 ($6.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,010 ($13.20).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GLE shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of MJ Gleeson plc (GLE.L) from GBX 765 ($9.99) to GBX 730 ($9.54) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MJ Gleeson plc (GLE.L) in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MJ Gleeson plc (GLE.L) in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

MJ Gleeson plc engages in urban housing regeneration and strategic land trading activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

