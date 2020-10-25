Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Acquired by Alpha Windward LLC

Alpha Windward LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Ingredion by 552.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ingredion by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ingredion in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Ingredion in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Ingredion by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:INGR opened at $76.61 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $59.11 and a 1 year high of $99.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.18.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.25). Ingredion had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INGR. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Ingredion from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Ingredion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.83.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

