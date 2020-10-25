Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) versus McRae Industries (NASDAQ:MCRAA) Head to Head Comparison

Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) and McRae Industries (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Iconix Brand Group and McRae Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iconix Brand Group 0 0 0 0 N/A McRae Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Iconix Brand Group and McRae Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iconix Brand Group -131.63% N/A -23.58% McRae Industries -0.16% N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Iconix Brand Group and McRae Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iconix Brand Group $148.98 million 0.06 -$111.51 million N/A N/A McRae Industries $69.31 million 0.56 -$110,000.00 N/A N/A

McRae Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Iconix Brand Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.7% of Iconix Brand Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Iconix Brand Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.3% of McRae Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Iconix Brand Group has a beta of 2.22, meaning that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, McRae Industries has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

McRae Industries beats Iconix Brand Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iconix Brand Group

Iconix Brand Group, Inc. is a brand management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of over 30 global consumer brands across women’s, men’s, and home categories. The Company operates through segments: men’s, women’s, home and international. The Company’s brand portfolio includes brands, such as Candie’s, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, London Fog, Mossimo, Ocean Pacific/OP, Danskin/Danskin Now, Rocawear/Roc Nation, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Ecko Unltd/Mark Ecko Cut & Sew, Zoo York, Umbro, Lee Cooper and Artful Dodger, and interests in Material Girl, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo, Nick Graham Hydraulic and PONY brands. It operates in various geographic regions, including the United States, Japan and Other (which principally represent Latin America and Europe).

About McRae Industries

McRae Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells military combat boots for the United States Army. The company also imports and sells western and work boots. It offers its products for men, women, and children under the Dan Post, Laredo Western Boots, Dingo, John Deere, Johnny Poppers, McRae Industrial, and McRae Footwear brand names. McRae Industries, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Mount Gilead, North Carolina.

