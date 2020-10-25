IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Bought by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 114.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,299,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,545 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,506,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,790,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 143.5% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,275,000 after acquiring an additional 221,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,036,000. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IAC shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. BTIG Research raised their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.91.

In other news, CAO Michael H. Schwerdtman sold 3,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total value of $377,679.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,792.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Iac/Interactivecorp purchased 2,912,551 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $51,639,529.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 52,240,668 shares in the company, valued at $926,227,043.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $129.31 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $137.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.27.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $726.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.01 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.76 EPS for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.