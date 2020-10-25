Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Stock Holdings Increased by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 894,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,286 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $44,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,164,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,948,000 after purchasing an additional 84,290 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,034,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,497,000 after purchasing an additional 43,332 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 502,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,035,000 after purchasing an additional 96,727 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 487,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,147,000 after purchasing an additional 30,185 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 256,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,275,000 after purchasing an additional 16,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

HUBG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Hub Group from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Hub Group in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hub Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Hub Group in a report on Monday, August 10th. They issued an “inline” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Hub Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In other news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 6,000 shares of Hub Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $317,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,351 shares in the company, valued at $3,347,466.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBG stock opened at $52.72 on Friday. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.51 and a 1-year high of $60.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.44.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.37. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $779.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

