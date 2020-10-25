Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) & Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) Financial Analysis

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) and Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Horizon Bancorp has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independent Bank Co.(MI) has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Horizon Bancorp and Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Bancorp $251.39 million 2.21 $66.54 million $1.64 7.72 Independent Bank Co.(MI) $196.66 million 1.69 $46.44 million $2.00 7.59

Horizon Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Independent Bank Co.(MI). Independent Bank Co.(MI) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Horizon Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.9% of Horizon Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.1% of Independent Bank Co.(MI) shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Horizon Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Independent Bank Co.(MI) shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Horizon Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Independent Bank Co.(MI) pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Horizon Bancorp pays out 29.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Independent Bank Co.(MI) pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Horizon Bancorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Independent Bank Co.(MI) has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Horizon Bancorp and Independent Bank Co.(MI), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Independent Bank Co.(MI) 0 2 3 0 2.60

Horizon Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 14.53%. Independent Bank Co.(MI) has a consensus price target of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 28.54%. Given Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Independent Bank Co.(MI) is more favorable than Horizon Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Horizon Bancorp and Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Bancorp 25.36% 10.12% 1.21% Independent Bank Co.(MI) 22.58% 13.30% 1.24%

Summary

Horizon Bancorp beats Independent Bank Co.(MI) on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products. It operates through a network of 63 full service offices and 1 loan production office in northern and central Indiana and southern and central Michigan. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, Indiana.

About Independent Bank Co.(MI)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services. It also provides title insurance, investment, and insurance brokerage services. The company offers its services through approximately 67 branches, 1 drive-thru facility, and 12 loan production offices. Independent Bank Corporation was founded in 1864 and is based in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

