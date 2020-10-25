Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for Hope Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.93 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.85. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hope Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hope Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Shares of Hope Bancorp stock opened at $8.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.67. Hope Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $135.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 7,696 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,288,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 5,948 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,647,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

