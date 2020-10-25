HomeStreet (HMST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $88.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.79 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 13.45%. On average, analysts expect HomeStreet to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of HMST stock opened at $31.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $708.33 million, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. HomeStreet has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49.
HMST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded HomeStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded HomeStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HomeStreet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.
HomeStreet Company Profile
HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.
