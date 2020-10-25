HomeStreet (HMST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $88.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.79 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 13.45%. On average, analysts expect HomeStreet to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

Shares of HMST stock opened at $31.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $708.33 million, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. HomeStreet has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49.

In other HomeStreet news, Director Nancy D. Pellegrino bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.71 per share, for a total transaction of $27,710.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,182.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark Robert Patterson acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $333,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,515.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 29,258 shares of company stock worth $770,681 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

HMST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded HomeStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded HomeStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HomeStreet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.