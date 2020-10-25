Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Alpha Windward LLC

Alpha Windward LLC cut its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 0.6% of Alpha Windward LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7,798 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 32,755 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HD. Oppenheimer cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.00.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE HD opened at $283.00 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $278.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

