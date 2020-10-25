Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Position Cut by Focused Investors LLC

Focused Investors LLC cut its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 390,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 4.4% of Focused Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Focused Investors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $108,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 326,905 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $61,036,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,728,173,000 after buying an additional 216,078 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 16.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 37,766 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 124,037 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $23,159,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.8% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 54,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,546,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BofA Securities increased their price objective on Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.00.

Shares of HD opened at $283.00 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $278.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.81. The firm has a market cap of $304.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

