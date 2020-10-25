Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Given New C$27.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HCG. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Home Capital Group and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of TSE HCG opened at C$24.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.97. Home Capital Group has a 52-week low of C$13.67 and a 52-week high of C$35.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.21.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$132.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$126.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Home Capital Group will post 3.3612833 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides deposit, mortgage lending, retail credit, and credit card issuing services in Canada. It offers various deposit products, such as savings accounts; and single-family residential and insured residential lending, as well as residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending services.

