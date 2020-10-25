Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Issues Earnings Results

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 5.13%.

HFWA stock opened at $21.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.34. The company has a market capitalization of $783.53 million, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Heritage Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 3rd. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.72%.

HFWA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.