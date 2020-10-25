Hendley & Co. Inc. Buys New Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hendley & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 60,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% during the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% during the second quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 13,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% during the second quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 21,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $38.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.49. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $40.97. The firm has a market cap of $212.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.81.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

