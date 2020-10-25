Heartland Financial USA (HTLF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.37. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $154.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect Heartland Financial USA to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ HTLF opened at $35.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.30. Heartland Financial USA has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $51.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is currently 19.32%.

Several research analysts have commented on HTLF shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

In other news, Director Robert B. Engel acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.97 per share, for a total transaction of $107,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,341.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert B. Engel acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.75 per share, for a total transaction of $30,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,140.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $204,650 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

