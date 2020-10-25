Head-To-Head Contrast: Chester Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CNBA) vs. Brookline Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRKL)

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) and Chester Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CNBA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Brookline Bancorp has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chester Bancorp has a beta of -0.16, indicating that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Brookline Bancorp and Chester Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookline Bancorp $377.42 million 2.10 $87.72 million $1.10 9.11 Chester Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Brookline Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Chester Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Brookline Bancorp and Chester Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookline Bancorp 0 1 3 0 2.75 Chester Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brookline Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.20%. Given Brookline Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Brookline Bancorp is more favorable than Chester Bancorp.

Dividends

Brookline Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Chester Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Brookline Bancorp pays out 41.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brookline Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.8% of Brookline Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Brookline Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 38.8% of Chester Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Brookline Bancorp and Chester Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookline Bancorp 12.65% 5.03% 0.56% Chester Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Brookline Bancorp beats Chester Bancorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases for equipment financing for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans. It also provides term loans, letters of credit, foreign exchange, cash management, investment advisory, and online and mobile banking services, as well as invests in debt and equity securities. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 51 full-service banking offices in greater Boston, the north shore of Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Chester Bancorp Company Profile

Chester Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Chester National Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Chester, Illinois. It offers checking accounts, such as regular checking, student checking, golden checking, and club checking accounts; savings accounts, including statement savings, Christmas club, and money market accounts; and certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides loans comprising mortgage, construction, lot, home equity, consumer, and business loans; and reorder check services. It operates two full service offices in Sparta, Illinois; and Perryville, Missouri. Chester Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Chester, Illinois.

