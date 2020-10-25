Head-To-Head Analysis: Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) and Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA)

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) and Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Easterly Government Properties and Washington Prime Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Easterly Government Properties 0 3 2 0 2.40 Washington Prime Group 1 1 0 0 1.50

Easterly Government Properties presently has a consensus price target of $25.60, suggesting a potential upside of 15.47%. Washington Prime Group has a consensus price target of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 57.73%. Given Washington Prime Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Washington Prime Group is more favorable than Easterly Government Properties.

Volatility and Risk

Easterly Government Properties has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Washington Prime Group has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.8% of Easterly Government Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.9% of Washington Prime Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of Easterly Government Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Washington Prime Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Easterly Government Properties and Washington Prime Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Easterly Government Properties 3.10% 0.60% 0.32% Washington Prime Group -8.92% -7.77% -1.22%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Easterly Government Properties and Washington Prime Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Easterly Government Properties $221.72 million 7.97 $7.21 million $1.20 18.48 Washington Prime Group $661.48 million 0.18 $4.27 million $1.18 0.54

Easterly Government Properties has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Washington Prime Group. Washington Prime Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Easterly Government Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Easterly Government Properties beats Washington Prime Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, D.C., and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S. Government agencies for properties leased to such agencies either directly or through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA).

Washington Prime Group Company Profile

Washington Prime Group Inc. is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S. Washington Prime GroupÂ® is a registered trademark of the Company.

