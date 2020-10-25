Head-To-Head Analysis: Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) and Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT)

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) and Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Taitron Components and Avnet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taitron Components 8.40% 4.18% 3.92% Avnet -0.18% 4.05% 1.84%

This table compares Taitron Components and Avnet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taitron Components $6.78 million 2.17 $770,000.00 N/A N/A Avnet $17.63 billion 0.16 -$31.08 million $1.54 18.00

Taitron Components has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Avnet.

Volatility and Risk

Taitron Components has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avnet has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Taitron Components pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Avnet pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Avnet pays out 54.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Taitron Components has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Taitron Components is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Taitron Components and Avnet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taitron Components 0 0 0 0 N/A Avnet 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.1% of Taitron Components shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of Avnet shares are held by institutional investors. 61.7% of Taitron Components shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Avnet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Taitron Components beats Avnet on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, transistors, and diodes. The company also provides value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM services for their turn-key projects. It serves other electronic distributors, CEMs, and OEMs in the United States, South Korea, China, Mexico, Taiwan, and internationally. The company has strategic alliances with Teamforce Co. Ltd.; Grand Shine Management Limited; and Zowie Technology Corporation. Taitron Components Incorporated was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Valencia, California.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc., a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers. It also offers design chain support that provides engineers with technical design solutions; engineering and technical resources to support product design, bill of materials development, and technical education and training; and supply chain solutions that provide support and logistical services to original equipment manufacturers, electronic manufacturing service providers, and electronic component manufacturers. In addition, this segment provides integrated solutions, such as technical design, integration, and assembly of embedded products, and systems and solutions primarily for industrial applications, as well as for intelligent embedded and innovative display solutions comprising touch and passive displays. Further, it develops and manufactures standard board and industrial subsystems, and application-specific devices that enable it to produce systems tailored to specific customer requirements. This segment serves various markets, including automotive, medical, defense, aerospace, telecommunications, industrial, and digital editing. The Farnell segment distributes kits, tools, and electronic and industrial automation components, as well as test and measurement products to engineers and entrepreneurs. It has operations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Avnet, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

