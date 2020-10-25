Head to Head Analysis: Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) vs. Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) and Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.7% of Priority Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.6% of Lyft shares are held by institutional investors. 88.7% of Priority Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of Lyft shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Priority Technology and Lyft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Priority Technology -6.73% N/A -5.90% Lyft -50.64% -50.10% -24.24%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Priority Technology and Lyft, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Priority Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lyft 0 12 22 0 2.65

Priority Technology presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 166.67%. Lyft has a consensus target price of $44.55, suggesting a potential upside of 71.20%. Given Priority Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Priority Technology is more favorable than Lyft.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Priority Technology and Lyft’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Priority Technology $371.85 million 0.54 -$33.59 million ($0.50) -6.00 Lyft $3.62 billion 2.25 -$2.60 billion ($9.90) -2.63

Priority Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lyft. Priority Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lyft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Priority Technology beats Lyft on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer Payments; and Commercial Payments and Managed Services. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance. It also provides CPX, a turnkey commercial payments platform comprising CPX Access, CPX Gateway, CPX Commercial Acceptance, and CPX Payments solutions that automate the AP payment process between buyers and suppliers to enhance financial rebates and automate payment of vendor payments. In addition, the company offers curated managed services and a suite of integrated automated payment solutions to various financial institutions and card networks. It serves small and mid-sized businesses, and enterprises, as well as distribution partners, including retail and wholesale independent sales organizations, financial institutions, and independent software vendors. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc. operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders. The company also offers a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for shorter routes; Express Drive program, a flexible car rentals program that connects drivers who need access to a car with third-party rental car companies; and concierge for organizations to manage the transportation needs of their customers and employees. In addition, it integrates third-party public transit data into the Lyft app to offer riders various transportation options; offers various enterprise programs, including monthly ride credits for daily commutes, supplementing public transit by providing rides for the first and last leg of commute trips, late-night rides home, and shuttle replacement rides; and provides transportation solutions that can be customized for events, such as recruiting events, conferences, celebrations, meetings, and company retreats. The company was formerly known as Zimride, Inc. and changed its name to Lyft, Inc. in April 2013. Lyft, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

