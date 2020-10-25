HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HDFC BANK’s mission is to be a World Class Indian Bank. The Bank’s aim is to build a sound customer franchise across distinct businesses so as to be the preferred provider of banking services in the niche segments that the bank operates in and to achieve healthy growth in profitability, consistent with the bank’s risk appetite. The bank aims to ensure the highest level of ethical standards, professional integrity and regulatory compliance. HDFC Bank’s business philosophy is based on four core values: Operational Excellence, Customer Focus, Product Leadership and People. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HDB. TheStreet raised shares of HDFC Bank from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of HDFC Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HDFC Bank presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of HDB opened at $60.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.16. HDFC Bank has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $65.38. The stock has a market cap of $109.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 145.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 17.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

