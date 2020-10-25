Hasbro (HAS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 26th. Analysts expect Hasbro to post earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). Hasbro had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $860.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Hasbro to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $92.00 on Friday. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $65,120.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,543.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Hasbro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.35.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

