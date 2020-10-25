Harrington Investments INC Has $391,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Harrington Investments INC lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,731 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the quarter. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its holdings in AT&T by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 83,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its holdings in AT&T by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 12,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Ferris Capital LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 19,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $27.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $198.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

