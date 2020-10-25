Harrington Investments INC Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Harrington Investments INC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,955 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.0% of Harrington Investments INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,814,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,737,468,000 after acquiring an additional 98,084 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 359,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $418,113,000 after acquiring an additional 20,631 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 32,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 187 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.7% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total transaction of $92,297.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,295.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,809.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,714.70.

GOOG opened at $1,641.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,514.16 and its 200-day moving average is $1,452.63. The stock has a market cap of $1,116.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,733.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.93 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

