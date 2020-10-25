Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F)’s (HNR1) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) (FRA:HNR1) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on HNR1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) target price on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Nord/LB set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €126.20 ($148.47) price target on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €149.55 ($175.94).

Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) stock opened at €129.60 ($152.47) on Wednesday. Hannover Rück SE has a 52 week low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 52 week high of €116.37 ($136.91). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €134.18 and its 200 day moving average price is €142.73.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

