Hamilton Wealth LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hamilton Wealth LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,053 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,641.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,116.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,514.16 and its 200-day moving average is $1,452.63. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,733.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.93 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,809.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,714.70.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total value of $88,405.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,439.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

