Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $78.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hamilton Lane is an affiliate of Hamilton Lane Advisors, L.L.C. is an investment management firm which provide private market solutions. It operates primarily in U.S., Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane is based in Bala Cynwyd, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Hamilton Lane from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hamilton Lane from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hamilton Lane presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock opened at $71.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.26. Hamilton Lane has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $76.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hamilton Lane will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

In other Hamilton Lane news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $5,263,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 710,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,828,852.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 34.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

