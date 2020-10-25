Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) – Analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Gulfport Energy in a report released on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist Securiti analyst Ww. Fitzpatrick now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.03). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Gulfport Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $2.54.

NASDAQ:GPOR opened at $0.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. The company has a market capitalization of $43.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 6.41. Gulfport Energy has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $3.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average is $1.09.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $132.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.40 million. Gulfport Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 311.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 99.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 12,502 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 73,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 23,850 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Gulfport Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gulfport Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Gulfport Energy news, major shareholder Firefly Value Partners, Lp sold 6,799,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total transaction of $2,787,781.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

