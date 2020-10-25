GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Earns Reduce Rating from Nomura Instinet

Nomura Instinet restated their reduce rating on shares of GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of GSX Techedu from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays downgraded GSX Techedu from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura downgraded GSX Techedu from a neutral rating to a reduce rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded GSX Techedu from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of GSX Techedu in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.77.

GSX opened at $67.16 on Thursday. GSX Techedu has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $141.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 335.80 and a beta of -0.44.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). GSX Techedu had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 366.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GSX Techedu will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of GSX Techedu in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,466,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of GSX Techedu in the second quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GSX Techedu by 115.3% in the second quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 18,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 10,101 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GSX Techedu by 9.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,631,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,873,000 after buying an additional 143,608 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of GSX Techedu by 35.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,199,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,845,000 after buying an additional 2,689,161 shares during the period. 29.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GSX Techedu

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

