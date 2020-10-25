GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grifols, S.A., operates in the pharmaceutical-hospital sector engaged in the research, development and retailing of plasma derivates, products for intravenous therapy, clinical nutrition, diagnostic and hospital logistics systems. The Company operates its business through three divisions: Bioscience Division, Diagnostic Division and Hospital Division. The Bioscience division is engaged in the research, development, production and commercialization of plasma derivates. Diagnostic Division focuses on researching, developing, manufacturing and marketing diagnostics products for laboratory analysis, including products for Hospital Blood Banks and Transfusion Centers. Hospital Division provides non-biological products used in hospital pharmacies, surgery, nutritional support, fluid therapy and for other therapeutic uses. Grifols, S.A. is based in Barcelona, Spain. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub raised GRIFOLS S A/S from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered GRIFOLS S A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised GRIFOLS S A/S from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of GRFS stock opened at $18.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.63. GRIFOLS S A/S has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $25.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). GRIFOLS S A/S had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that GRIFOLS S A/S will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1445 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. GRIFOLS S A/S’s payout ratio is 14.53%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trellus Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 50.0% during the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 57,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new stake in GRIFOLS S A/S during the third quarter worth $225,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in GRIFOLS S A/S during the third quarter worth $1,566,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S by 8.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 419,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,659,000 after buying an additional 31,200 shares in the last quarter. 17.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GRIFOLS S A/S Company Profile

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

