Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Griffon (NYSE:GFF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Griffon Corporation ( GFF ) is a diversified management and holding company conducting business through wholly-owned subsidiaries. Griffon oversees the operations of its subsidiaries, allocates resources among them and manages their capital structures. Griffon provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities as well as in connection with divestitures. In order to further diversify, Griffon also seeks out, evaluates and, when appropriate, will acquire additional businesses that offer potentially attractive returns on capital. Griffon currently conducts its operations through three reportable segments: Home & Building Product, Telephonics Corporation and Clopay Plastic Products. Griffon Corporation is listed on the New York Stock Exchanges and trades under the symbol GFF. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GFF. ValuEngine lowered Griffon from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Truist initiated coverage on Griffon in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Griffon from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Griffon from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of Griffon stock opened at $22.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Griffon has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $27.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 2.23.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.46. Griffon had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $632.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Griffon will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Griffon by 3.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Griffon by 3.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Griffon by 1.4% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Griffon by 5.4% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 31,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses in the United States, Canada, Australia, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; and wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers.

