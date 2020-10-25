Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Greif were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greif during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,225,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Greif during the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Greif during the third quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Greif by 21,230.8% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 27,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Greif by 7.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 46.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GEF shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greif from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Greif from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.14.

Shares of NYSE:GEF opened at $43.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. Greif, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $50.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Greif had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In related news, SVP Ole G. Rosgaard bought 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.97 per share, with a total value of $249,547.50. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,097.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

