Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $13.89 million during the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 15.29%.

GCBC opened at $23.06 on Friday. Greene County Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $30.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $196.31 million, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Greene County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

In related news, Director Jay P. Cahalan acquired 1,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,834.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,864. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,985 shares of company stock worth $88,677. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Greene County Bancorp by 189.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 105.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 25.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 29.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

