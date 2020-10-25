Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Trims Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Conning Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 3,211.6% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 741,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,572,000 after buying an additional 718,650 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its position in Mondelez International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 203,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,696,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 1.7% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 109,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $55,930,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $64,495,548.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,112.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,876,741 shares of company stock valued at $160,211,881 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.38.

MDLZ opened at $56.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

