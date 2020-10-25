Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 605 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 43.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.44, for a total value of $671,055.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,857.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.30, for a total transaction of $651,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,458.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,787 shares of company stock valued at $48,034,144. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NOW opened at $514.01 on Friday. ServiceNow Inc has a one year low of $232.25 and a one year high of $533.37. The company has a market cap of $98.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.68, a P/E/G ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $481.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $413.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 11.09%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $467.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $465.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $465.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.84.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

