Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 2,470 Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 15,308 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Chimera Investment by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,064,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after buying an additional 333,342 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Chimera Investment by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,897,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,233,000 after buying an additional 535,585 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Chimera Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,114,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Chimera Investment by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 810,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after buying an additional 299,735 shares in the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Shares of CIM opened at $8.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Chimera Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $22.99. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.87.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Chimera Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 17.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.61%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CIM. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.06.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.