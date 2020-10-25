Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 129 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $114.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.19. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $70.56 and a 52 week high of $118.98.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

