Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in Amgen by 64.4% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its position in Amgen by 5.4% in the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 1,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC grew its position in Amgen by 64.2% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen in the third quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its stake in Amgen by 8.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 2,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $227.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $264.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $243.46 and a 200 day moving average of $238.88.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total transaction of $241,020.00. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

