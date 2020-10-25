Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,280 U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 302.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $40.66 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.51. The company has a market capitalization of $61.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

