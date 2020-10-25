Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 1,926 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,690 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 241,052 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Target by 1,078.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,383,804 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $165,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,392 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 39.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 278,582 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,410,000 after acquiring an additional 78,910 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in Target in the third quarter worth $594,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target in the second quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TGT. MKM Partners began coverage on Target in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Target in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.21.

Shares of TGT opened at $160.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.03. The stock has a market cap of $80.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $90.17 and a 52 week high of $167.42.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.74. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.11, for a total value of $15,311,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 247,379 shares in the company, valued at $37,876,198.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $719,831.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,789 shares of company stock valued at $24,124,422. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

