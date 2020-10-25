Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $7.07 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,341 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 0.9% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $9,637,704.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 230,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,402,114. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,367,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.62.

Shares of V opened at $198.01 on Friday. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $217.35. The firm has a market cap of $384.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

