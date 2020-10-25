Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $4.48 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $861,643.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $1,539,337.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,125,560.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,529 shares of company stock worth $22,761,633 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MRK stock opened at $79.83 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.36 and its 200-day moving average is $80.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.14.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

