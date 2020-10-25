Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $254,000 Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,538 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,537,738 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,335,193,000 after buying an additional 2,645,570 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,608,262 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,390,707,000 after buying an additional 569,150 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in American Express by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,497,498 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $999,362,000 after buying an additional 6,619,218 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in American Express by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,716,861 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $660,641,000 after buying an additional 1,559,432 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in American Express by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,559,726 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $520,724,000 after buying an additional 2,719,850 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Express from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on American Express from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, 140166 lowered American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total transaction of $276,719.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,717.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AXP stock opened at $100.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.87 and a 200-day moving average of $96.58. American Express has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $138.13. The firm has a market cap of $81.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). American Express had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

